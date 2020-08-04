Diane von Furstenberg Is Closing Its Stores — and Dresses Are Up to 75% Off in This Secret Sale
Considering celebrities like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted in clothes by Diane von Furstenberg (once, even the same dress!) over the years, scoring any DVF item on sale is pretty lucky. And right now, thanks to this Diane von Furstenberg flash sale on the members-only secret sale site Rue La La, you can do exactly that.
The sale includes tons of DVFs iconic wrap dresses, beloved by the fashion community and often hailed as the label’s signature piece. For instance, the Elita wrap dress is marked down from $548 to just $150 — so you’ll save 72 percent — and the Ani wrap dress is 70 percent off, bringing the price down to $170 from $568.
If you’ve never shopped with Rue La La before, it’s pretty easy: To take advantage of the discounts, all you have to do is sign up for a free membership with your email address. Then you’ll be granted access to tons of sales on designer items for women, men, and kids, as well as home goods. At any given time, over 20 sales are running at once, and new discounts are added every day.
This flash sale follows the recent news that Diane von Furstenberg stores are closing nationwide, so there’s no better time to shop the brand’s merchandise at a major discount. von Fürstenberg herself has stated that while the fashion label will not be going anywhere, its brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. will be shuttering for the time being due to longtime financial struggles. What the future holds for DVF is uncertain, but, as von Fürstenberg stated in her Instagram post on the subject, “[DVF] will continue to design and deliver the global community of Women In Charge, our timeless fashion, our exclusive prints, and our honest voice.”
The sale only lasts until Wednesday, August 5, and items are selling fast, so we recommend making your choices and adding them to cart quickly. To help narrow down your choices , we put together a list of the best Rue La La deals on DVF’s most iconic dresses, with discounts ranging from 50 to 75 percent off. Shop your favorites, below, before the deals end tomorrow.
- Diane von Furstenberg Peony Midi Dress, $119.99 (orig. $398)
- Diane von Furstenberg Maxine Silk-Blend Shift Dress, $155.99 (orig. $398)
- Diane von Furstenberg Adelyn Silk Romper, $149.99 (orig. $398)
- Diane von Furstenberg Arbor Sheath Dress, $99.99 (orig. $398)
- Diane von Furstenberg Jessica Mini Dress, $109.99 (orig. $368)
- Diane von Furstenberg Ani Wrap Dress, $169.99 (orig. $568)
- Diane von Furstenberg Dory Silk-Blend Shirtdress, $135.99 (orig. $468)
- Diane von Furstenberg Leena Silk Mini Dress, $159.99 (orig. $398)
- Diane von Furstenberg Elita Silk Wrap Dress, $149.99 (orig. $548)
- Diane von Furstenberg Audrina Wrap Dress, $195.99 (orig. $498)
- Diane von Furstenberg Saihana Silk Midi Dress, $99.99 (orig. $428)
