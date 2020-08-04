Diane von Furstenberg Is Closing Its Stores — and Dresses Are Up to 75% Off in This Secret Sale

This flash sale follows the recent news that Diane von Furstenberg stores are closing nationwide, so there’s no better time to shop the brand’s merchandise at a major discount. von Fürstenberg herself has stated that while the fashion label will not be going anywhere, its brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. will be shuttering for the time being due to longtime financial struggles. What the future holds for DVF is uncertain, but, as von Fürstenberg stated in her Instagram post on the subject, “[DVF] will continue to design and deliver the global community of Women In Charge, our timeless fashion, our exclusive prints, and our honest voice.”