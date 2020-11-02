So Many Birkenstocks Are 20% Off at This Secret Sale That Ends Tomorrow

Birkenstock this, Birkenstock that. Once deemed one of the most controversial comfort shoes around (we’d even go so far as to say it’s the OG ‘ugly shoe’), Birkenstocks have slid to the top of the list of practical, comfy, celeb-loved shoes that are an absolute must-buy — and now so more than ever, thanks to Rue La La’s secret sale.
While you’re correct to associate Birkenstocks with summer, that’s not the only season you can wear them. The slides are year-round shoes that seamlessly transition into your fall looks — just add a pair of socks and you’re good to go! But if the sock-and-sandal trend isn’t really your thing, Birkenstocks are also a great work-from-home house shoe that can be worn barefoot or with a pair of socks for a little extra coziness.
If you’ve never slipped into a pair of Birkenstocks or are in the mood to stock up on the practical slide, Rue La La’s massive Birkenstock sale is the perfect time to do both. But you only have until tomorrow to get these secret deals available to only Rue La La members only. Note: It’s free to become a member, and all you have to do to access the exclusive deals is sign up with your email.
As to be expected, styles and sizes are selling out lightning fast, but there still are plenty of top-notch, celeb-approved slides to choose from, including the classic Arizona Patent Leather Sandal that’s currently 20 percent off or these metallic Arizona Natural Leather Soft Sandals that, like nearly all Birkenstocks, are designed with a cork footbed that forms to the shape of your foot. Talk about customized comfort.
Below, shop our must-buys from Rue La La’s massive Birkenstock sale before it ends tomorrow.
Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Leather Sandal, $95.99 (orig. $225); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Patent Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Patent Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Natural Leather Soft Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com