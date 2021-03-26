Hurry! The Big Birkenstock Sale Is Back for 72 Hours Only

It's baaaaaaack. The big Birkenstock sale that comes around every now and then and quite literally breaks the internet is on now.
This time though, the celeb-loved comfort sandals that Kaia Gerber actually just wore are marked down at Rue La La, a retailer known for its secret sales that are exclusive to its members. Don't let that scare you away, though — it's totally free to join. All you have to do is sign up with your email to access thousands of deals you won't be able to shop anywhere else.
Whenever Rue La La's Birkenstock sale happens, it doesn't take long for the styles to sell out. Right now, there are a little over 100 options marked down during the three-day shopping event, but by the end of the day, we're certain many sizes will be totally gone. So, take your pick now, or risk missing your chance to snag Hollywood's favorite comfort shoe (looking at you, Arizona slides) at one of its lowest prices ever.
There's a reason stars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber, Charlize Theron, and Kendall Jenner reach for their Birkenstocks over others in their shoe lineup: They're so comfy. Unlike other slides on the market, the iconic Birkenstocks are easy on the eyes and easy to wear thanks to the cushioned cork sole and a footbed that contours to the shape of your foot.
The only downside we can think of? Birenstocks rarely go on sale, and when they do, they sell out in the blink of an eye. Shop our favorite discounted Birkenstocks below, like the Hollywood-favorite Arizona slides and this cool platform take on the classic silhouette, before they're gone.
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com