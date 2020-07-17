Birkenstock Sandals Are as Low as $60 at This Secret Sale Site

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Psst: There’s a secret sale on celebrity-loved Birkenstock sandals this weekend only, and we’ve got all the details you need to take advantage of the savings.

The sale is happening on Rue La La, a members-only flash sale website brimming with short-lived deals on popular brands from Club Monaco to Madewell. Think of it as the equivalent of having a best friend who knows where the sample sales are going on every weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While it sounds exclusive, it’s so easy (and free) to become a member. All you have to do is enter your email address and think of a password when you first visit the site. After that, you’ll have access to all of the insider intel on designer markdowns you can seamlessly shop online, like this weekend’s sale on Birkenstock sandals.

The comfy shoes are known for their supportive soles and easy breezy slip-on nature; however, the humble sandals also come with a rather expensive price tag. That’s why this weekend’s sale is so exciting. Most Birkenstock shoes cost upwards of $100, but during Rue La La’s sale, you can snag a pair starting at $60.

Now that you have the scoop on this under-the-radar sale, it’s time to shop. You only have a few days before these discounted prices disappear, after all.

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $75.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $85.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Narrow Clog, $85.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Samira Leather Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Leather Sandal, $95 (orig. $225); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Natural Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Image zoom RUE LA LA

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Mule, $109.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com