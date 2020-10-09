Ruby Rose Gave Herself a 'CQ' Tattoo Inspired by Her 'Camp Quarantine' Group of Friends

But The Doorman actress doesn’t intend to add any more tats to her collection

Ruby Rose has accumulated more than 100 meaningful tattoos all over her body over the years, but she doesn’t plan on adding any more to her collection.

“I’m not going to get any more tattoos because I don’t want to spend any more time in a makeup chair,” the actress, 34, tells PEOPLE of covering up her ink on set, while promoting The Doorman, her new action film available on-demand today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her final addition was a tiny tat that she inked herself on the inside of her left arm to remember the time she spend quarantining with her best friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom PeopleTV

"But I did get a really tiny one. I don’t know if you can see it," Rose says as she holds up her arm to show off the tattoo. "It says, 'CQ.' I did it myself. It stands for 'Camp Quarantine' which is the group of my friends that we all kind of quarantine together and we check in on each other like every day. I tattooed myself."

Although Rose now believes she has over 109 tattoos, she previously told PEOPLE that she quickly lost count of the exact number after she started getting so many.

Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

“The funny thing about tattoos is that you get one, or two, or three, or four or 10, and when you first get them they’re all separate and separate enough from each other that they can be counted individually,” she said.