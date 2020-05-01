Ruby Rose Debuts Pink and Blue Shaved Haircut: 'What Can I Say!?'

Last week, the Orange Is the New Black alum posted about her pink "mullet," which she named Gary

Ruby Rose went for colorful versatility with her hair new look.

On Thursday, the Batwoman actress, 34, debuted her fresh night-and-day hair colors — showing off a half blue and half pink shaved style. Rose said the new hairdo is the best of both worlds, in terms of how she's feeling at any given moment while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"What can I say!?" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos documenting the bold look, which she accessorized with two butterfly clips. "Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day."

This isn't the first hair transformation for the normally brunette star. Last week, the Orange Is the New Black alum posted about her "mullet," even going as far as to name the hairstyle, which boasted neon pink ends to her dark locks.

"I have a mullet now. His name is Gary," she captioned the April 21 post.

Lots of stars are taking their haircare into their own hands amid the global coronavirus outbreak — and getting experimental in the process.

Earlier this month, Hilary Duff opted for a blue bob while Jennifer Love Hewitt also went for a pink hair hue. Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, debuted a "rose all day" look with bright pink locks, which she called her "quaran-color."

"Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," she joked in her Instagram reveal video on Tuesday.

