The actress announced last year that she was quitting the lead role of The CW series after just one season

Ruby Rose Says She Had Allergic Reaction to Batwoman Latex Costume: 'My Whole Face Was Just Hives'

Over a year after announcing her departure from The CW's Batwoman, Ruby Rose is opening up about one uncomfortable element of suiting up to play the superhero.

"I did find out that I was allergic to latex ... unfortunately, my mask is latex," the actress said during a recent appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the [mask] at the end, and my whole face was just hives. My throat was all messed up."

Rose continued: "It was like it was out of a scary movie."

In May 2020, the Orange Is the New Black actress called her decision to leave the show a "very difficult" one in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she shared.

bat woman Credit: CW

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

Rose later revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she needed back surgery after an accident on set of the show, although that wasn't the reason she ultimately decided to quit.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough," Rose told the outlet. "But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it's action or if it's emotional — in whichever ways it's taxing."

"It wasn't so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn't get to finish the real finale because of COVID," she said. "You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me."

"I think it was actually a beautiful way to do something, especially since that was the first time it's ever been done — the first time Batwoman has ever been played in live-action and that she was LGBTQ. I'm very honored to have been able to play her."

The first season of Batwoman premiered in October 2019 and consisted of 18 episodes. Rose starred as Kate Kane — the cousin of Bruce Wayne — three years after Batman's mysterious disappearance.

In August 2020 it was announced Javicia Leslie had been cast as Batwoman — making her the first Black actress to step into the iconic role for a live-action TV show or movie.