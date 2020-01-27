Why Are So Many People Buying This Rubber Chicken Purse?

Amazon

You can order just about anything on the Internet these days, and we’ve seen some pretty random products work their way up the ranks of popularity on Amazon. From burrito-inspired blankets to a Jason Momoa coloring book to bread-shaped pillows, the retail giant sells it all, and people (we’re not sure who, exactly, but people nonetheless) prove again and again that there’s a market for even the strangest of items.

This week, we discovered what might be the most interesting product of them all: a rubber chicken purse, otherwise known as The Hen Bag Handbag. Just as the name suggests, it’s a rubber handbag designed to look like a chicken. Complete with two beady eyes, a yellow beak, and a feathered tail, the bag includes rather realistic features, but it also has a few practical elements as well. The bag has a nylon bottom and handles and a zipper top to keep your eggs — err, belongings — safe.

The novelty bag has managed to rack up an impressive 4.5-star overall rating from more than 750 Amazon reviewers who love the humorous accessory. “Being a student of vintage comedy, when I heard there was a rubber chicken purse, I did not hesitate,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said that it’s a terrific conversation starter all around the world. “I took it to London, France, and Spain… everywhere I went, people were thrilled… [It] broke down cultural barriers like no amount of well-meaning language butchering could,” she wrote.

Not only has the bag gained a strong fan base on Amazon, but it’s also on its way to becoming Insta-famous. Someone created an Instagram profile for the purse in order to share images of the hilarious bag out and about. So far, the chicken purse has visited an aquarium, a river, and even a few bars à la Flat Stanley.

Perfect for anyone who collects country-inspired items, has a good sense of humor, or who simply finds plain satchels a total snoozefest, The Hen Bag Handbag might just be the most underrated gift available on Amazon. And with Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s the right time to buy something special (or silly) for the one you love.

