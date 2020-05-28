The Shoe Brand Meghan Markle Loves Launched a Classic Summer Sandal That’s Already Flying Off the Shelves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Markle has shown love toward many shoe brands, but Rothy’s has been a go-to when she’s traveling thanks to its comfy, chic offerings that aren't just lightweight and stylish, but machine-washable and sustainable, too. Fans of the label (Markle included) have come to know and love its signature woven flats, and one of its newest additions — The Flip — is seeing similar adoration in the few short weeks since it launched.

The Flip isn’t your average flip-flop. If you’ve ever worn the quintessential summertime beach shoe, you know some can be really flimsy, but Rothy’s has done it differently, churning out a quality slide that’s stylish, well-made, sustainable, and comfortable. It has durable straps made from recycled plastic bottles and ocean-bound marine plastic and a plush footbed made with algae-based foam. What’s more, the fashion-minded will be particularly fond of the trendy square-toe front.

Since dropping in early May, The Flip has received so much love from shoppers that it’s become one of Rothy’s best-sellers, according to the brand. The buzz around it is thanks to its new, fresh silhouette that’s unlike anything Rothy’s has created before, plus the fact that it’s the brand’s most affordable shoe ever — it’s the first that rings in at under $100!

The flip-flops have zero break-in time — that’s how comfy they are upon first try-on — and they’re also super easy to clean, something that makes flip-flops a key summer shoe. Holding true to the Rothy’s ethos, The Flip can be thrown in the washing machine for a thorough rinse or simply spot-cleaned with soap and cold water for smaller stains.

It’s only a matter of time until you spot The Flip on some of Rothy’s biggest celeb fans — perhaps it’ll be Markle who takes it out for a summer spin first. Grab your own below.

