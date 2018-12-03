This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched at Nordstrom

If there’s one thing we love about Meghan Markle (and there’s a lot), it’s her sense of style, most notably her chic shoe collection — specifically her comfy shoes, which seem to be a recent wardrobe staple for the mom-to-be. We’ll never forget during Meghan’s tour in Australia when she kicked off her Stuart Weitzman pumps and slipped her feet into a pair of Rothy’s flats — showing us that we have way more in common than we thought. And now, the brand that’s been taking over your Instagram feed, is finally available at one of our fave retailers: Nordstrom!

As part of Nordstrom’s Daily Drops — in which the retailer is spotlighting new brands, exclusives, and collaborations throughout the month of December — it launched a small, curated selection of the Duchess-loved, sustainable shoe brand. The collection features three different styles, all exclusive to Nordstrom: the Pointy Toe Flat that Meghan wore (in a different color), a Round Toe Flat and a Loafer.

Each pair of Rothy’s shoes is made from recycled water bottles, so you can walk feeling sustainably stylish (and insanely comfortable). Rothy’s is being sold exclusively at the retailer in its own super chic styles, but, of course, you can score the Duchess’ exact black pointed flats on the brand’s website, which are shockingly still available.

The Markle Sparkle is already taking effect because there’s only a few sizes left in the Nordstrom-exclusive Rothy’s Loafer. So you’d better hurry if you want to snag a pair of these royally-approved flats from Nordstrom before they’re gone! (If your size is sold out, or if you just want to own yet another pair of Meghan’s fashionable shoes, we recommend scooping up Meghan’s fave Birdies slippers that also recently launched at Nordstrom!)

