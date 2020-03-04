This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Launched a Gorgeous Line of Recycled Handbags

Image zoom

Rothy’s has been taking over your Instagram feeds and people’s feet (read: Meghan Markle, your mom, your coworkers) everywhere since it launched in 2016 — and the brand is about to dominate your shoulders now, too. Rothy just launched its first-ever sustainable handbag collection, giving a whole new meaning to the idea of a statement bag.

The line features five bag silhouettes that are constructed using 100 percent recycled materials, including the brand’s signature fabric that is thread-spun from single-use water bottles, along with a new material: marine plastic (collected within 30 miles of coastlines). The full lineup of recycled bags includes: the Handbag, a structured staple with a classic top-handle and removable shoulder strap; the Essential Tote, a spacious carryall meant to be slung over your shoulder; the Dual-Zip Crossbody, a versatile bag that can cleverly be carried with or without the strap; the Essential Pouch, a handy on-the-go essential that can be slipped into a bigger bag; and the Catchall, a zippered box for your tiny trinkets that comes in three different sizes.

When it came to designing the bags, the company was adamant about giving them the same quality as its shoes. “We wanted to make sure there were all the same qualities that we have in our shoes in the bags,” Erin Lowenberg, Rothy’s SVP of Merchandising and Product told PEOPLE. “So that’s color and sustainability, washability and responsibility in the manufacturing process. Our bags are all knit from post-consumer waste. And they come off our machines the way our footwear does — in the shape that’s needed to create each product, so there is no waste on the floor because we knit to shape.”

In its four years of existence, Rothy’s has repurposed more than 50 million plastic water bottles by continuing to introduce us to a number of new shoe styles, including the Chelsea boot, the merino flat, kids’s sneakers, and, most recently, the Mary Jane. And its expansion to handbags was not only fitting, but seems to be the tip of sustainable innovation for the brand. “The science and technology and capability that we learned to use in footwear does lend itself to other things, so we wanted to broaden our creativity and bags was a really natural extension from footwear for us,” Lowenberg added.

Like all of its recycled shoes, you can machine-wash Rothy's handbags. (The ones that feature hardware come with a wash bag to avoid scratching your washing machine.) Prices for the bags range from $65 to $350, and they come in a slew of beautiful colors and prints.

Scroll down to shop The Bag Collection by Rothy’s and make a statement by carrying your essentials in a more sustainable fashion.

