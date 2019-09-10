This Cult-Favorite, Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched the Perfect Fall Boot

Image zoom Rothy's

If you’re a shoe lover and/or a royal fanatic, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Rothy’s — the cult-favorite, sustainable footwear brand behind the comfy flats and sneakers you’ve seen everyone wearing on your Instagram feed (including Meghan Markle!).

Last October, the Duchess of Sussex iconically swapped her pumps for a pair of the Rothy’s pointed-toe flats, proving that, yes, she’s just like us. Other celebs like Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Isla Fisher, and Yara Shahidi also stan Rothy’s eco-friendly shoes, which just added a brand new style to its lineup. For the first time ever, Rothy’s introduced a fall-ready boots style, known as The Chelsea. But this isn’t your average Chelsea boot — the brand put its own spin on the classic ankle-high, pull-on bootie.

Rothy’s essentially merged two of your favorite functional styles into one ultra comfortable warm-weather shoe. It has a similar silhouette to a classic Chelsea boot (with elastic side panels for an easy fit), but it offers the same comfort of a sneaker thanks to its flat soles. It’s the perfect transitional shoe to carry you between seasons because you can wear it with a dress and denim jacket in the summer as easily as you could with a sweater and high-waisted jeans in the fall. Like all Rothy’s shoes, The Chelsea boot is knitted from repurposed plastic fibers and made with a super soft, carbon-free sole. And, as always, the shoes are machine washable, meaning they’re made to last you a long time.

You can snag a pair of The Chelsea boots in eight different colors — some of our favorites being black, white, lilac grey, and leopard print — for $145, a reasonable-in-the-shoe-world price tag for a chic style that’s designed to last. While we’re unsure if Meghan will be scooping up her own pair or not, here’s to hoping that one day we’ll be twinning with her. Scroll down to get yourself a pair of the sustainable Chelsea boots before your favorite color sells out.

