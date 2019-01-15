Meghan Markle's Beloved Shoe Brand Just Launched Comfy Flats for Every Zodiac Sign

The stars have finally aligned — if you’re obsessed with astrology and a royal fanatic, that is. Rothy’s, a Meghan Markle-loved shoe brand, is getting the ultimate zodiac makeover. To kick off the new year, the eco-friendly footwear label is looking to the stars to see what’s in store for 2019 — new year, new shoes, same sign.

The Zodiac collection features navy loafers embroidered with individual star signs on the heel of one flat and a shimmering celestial pattern on the toe of the other. And, of course, each pair is still made with recycled plastic fibers, which means, yes, you can throw them in the washer. (A dream pair of shoes, honestly!)

In case you need a refresher, the mom-to-be packed her black pointed-toe Rothy’s flats for her two-week royal tour with Prince Harry (we were seriously wondering how she was going to survive in heels!). During an outing in Sydney, the Duchess swapped her Stuart Weitzman pumps for her beloved Rothy’s flats, which are miraculously still available. And she wore them again for walk on the beach in Melbourne!

We have to wonder if Meghan, a born Leo, will be scooping up her own Zodiac sign? The collection just dropped and will only be available for a limited time, so you’d better hurry and snag yourself a pair of royally-approved flats with your sign before they’re off the market or before they sell out, like so many Meghan Markle-loved things do.

Buy It! Rothy’s Astrology Loafers, $165; rothys.com