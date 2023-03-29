Rosie Perez Fired Agent Who Told Her to Go Blonde and Get a Nose Job for More Roles: 'I Couldn't Believe It'

The Academy Award-nominated star opened up about her career's trajectory — as well as tackling inherent industry racism — in a new Variety cover story

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 03:27 PM
2022 Free Arts NYC Gala Honoring Artist FUTURA
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty

Rosie Perez is getting candid about her Hollywood beginnings.

In a new cover story interview with Variety, the actress, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for her role in Fearless, detailed the shocking, racially insensitive piece of advice her then-agent suggested to her in order to fit the industry's standards.

"I don't want her to be canceled, but she told me that if I dyed my hair blond and got a nose job, 'I can get you more jobs. Because you're not Black.' I couldn't believe it," Perez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, told the outlet. "I was like, 'Thank you, fired."

She then realized she "had no money" and no support system – that is, until she met Jennifer Grey, who became her Criminal Justice costar, friend and pathway to her new agent.

"Jennifer and I clicked instantly," Perez shared. "I haven't seen that woman in ages, but I just think she's phenomenal. She's like, 'I cannot believe how racist this industry is.'"

Grey then called up Jane Berliner at Creative Arts Agency and found Perez a new manager, just like that, leading Perez to "White Men Can't Jump" and a role in the Ron Shelton film originally written for a white woman, per Variety.

Rosie Perez Variety cover Photo credit is Celeste Sloman for Variety
Celeste Sloman for Variety

In speaking with PEOPLE CHICA in 2018, Perez admitted that the industry "wanted me to be completely white-washed." But its long upheld glass ceiling of racism was something she was not afraid to shatter.

"I've never shied away from portraying my Puerto Rican-ness… You have to have that tenacity and that self-confidence to walk in a room and say 'This is how I see the character and this is how I want to play it.'"

Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez. Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In doing that for herself, Perez — who was also a co-host on The View from 2014-2015 — her advocacy for the Latino community got louder too.

"I think it's really really important for Latin actors and actresses to go out for roles that are not specifically designed for a Latino character," Perez told the outlet.

She added: "Just go out there and let them know that we come in all different shapes and sizes, that we have different sensibilities to who we are, we grew up differently… When you go out for a role, let them know that we're not just one thing.. we're human beings first and Latinos second."

Related Articles
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Doja Cat Has a Message for Her Plastic Surgery Critics: 'Eat My Farts'
2022 Free Arts NYC Gala Honoring Artist FUTURA
Rosie Perez Recalls Her 'Horrible' Audition for 'The Matrix': 'We Were All Laughing' After
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski 'Is Interested in Seeing' Harry Styles 'Again' amid Dating Rumors: Source
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Love Her Outfit: Florence Pugh Is the Moment
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Are Displayed at New Kensington Palace Exhibit
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Displayed at Kensington Palace
Tori Spelling,Laura Rugetti
Tori Spelling Wears Bejeweled Hot Pink Eye Patch and Matching Ensemble with Hairstylist Laura Rugetti
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Lukas Gage Is 'Very Much in Love' with Boyfriend Chris Appleton: 'We Have Fun Together'
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Talks Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress and 'Badass' Reception Jumpsuit
Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Thirst Trap To Instagram
Irina Shayk Shares Racy Bikini Photos on Instagram: 'Thirst Day'
victoria justice
Victoria Justice Puts on a Brave Face While Getting Her First Tattoo in Malibu: See Her Fresh Ink!
Blac Chyna Wears Kim Kardashian Shirt
Blac Chyna Publicly Supports Kim Kardashian by Wearing Shirt with Her Face on It: 'Respect' 
Andie MacDowell 'The Way Home' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 11 Jan 2023
Andie MacDowell Says She Laughs When People Say Going Gray Makes Her Look Older: 'I Want to Be Old'
Jimmy Fallon x Warby Parker
Jimmy Fallon's New 2-in-1 Sunglasses Give Him the Option to 'Be Frisky': 'I Have Tons of Weird Ideas'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift Channels Grace Jones in Bejeweled Look at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Johnny Wujek
Johnny Wujek's 'Evolution' from Katy Perry's Costumer to His Own Watch Line Was 'Divine Timing'
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Photo on Instagram After Resolving Social Media Drama