Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer made their relationship Instagram official last month

Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of the Star

Aimee Hauer is putting her love for girlfriend Rosie O'Donnell on display.

On Thursday, O'Donnell, 60, shared a TikTok photo montage in honor of her girlfriend's birthday in which Hauer sports an "R" tattoo — seemingly dedicated to O'Donnell — on her arm in several photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful," she captioned the clip which is set to the song, "Walking on Sunshine."

Fans also sent sweet birthday messages to Hauer in the comment section, and many even pointed out the fresh ink.

One comment read "Happy birthday Aimee I see your 'R' tattoo," to which the O'Donnell replied with another TikTok video.

"The 'R' stands for 'rosé all day,'" she joked, adding, "It's also for radishes and radicchio."

Rosie O'Donnell's girlfriend' Aimee Hauer new tattoo Credit: Rosie O'Donnell/TikTok

With permanent ink, the couple is definitely taking their relationship to the next level.

The Emmy Award winner recently shared a PDA with Hauer when they made their red carpet debut as a couple during Saturday's Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

They wrapped their arms around each other as O'Donnell rested her head on Hauer's shoulder at the event that raised funds for Friendly House's women's addiction treatment services.

O'Donnell made her relationship with Hauer Instagram official last month, sharing a sweet selfie of the two of them from Hauer's page. "Happy PRIDE!!" Hauer captioned the post. It's unclear how long the pair has been dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell attend FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The couple previously hung out with Kathy Griffin and Rosanna Arquette last week as they prepared for Saturday's show. "Oh yes," O'Donnell captioned a photo of the four of them at her Malibu home.