Rosie O'Donnell's Fiancée Elizabeth Rooney Flashes Massive Engagement Ring on Instagram

Rosie O’Donnell‘s fiancée Elizabeth Rooney debuted her huge diamond sparkler on Instagram hours after the comedian confirmed news of the couple’s engagement.

Rooney, 33, shared a photo of her massive emerald-cut diamond ring, which is surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set on a split-shank band, while holding a celebratory drink in her hand. “Y E S ❤💍,” she captioned the shot.

After playing coy about her relationship status with Rooney, O’Donnell, 56, officially confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE on Monday night at the 15th-anniversary celebration of her organization, Rosie’s Theater Kids in New York City.

However, she revealed their wedding date won’t be happening anytime soon.

“This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best,” O’Donnell said.

The former View co-host described her fiancée as a “wonderful woman,” and revealed the two have been dating from different cities since they went public in November 2017.

“She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman,” said O’Donnell, who proudly praised Rooney for being an Army veteran and an undefeated boxer during her time of service.

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman,” the star added.

Earlier this month, O’Donnell coyly seemed to confirm Radar Online’s report of an engagement when she subtlety changed her Instagram bio. Rooney’s page also changed, and now includes the letter “R” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Before her relationship with Rooney, O’Donnell was married to Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September 2017 at age 46. They share one daughter, Dakota, 5.

The comedian also has four other children — son Parker, 23, son Blake, 18, and daughter Vivienne, 15, and 21-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea — with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.