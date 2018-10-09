Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Secret for Luminous Skin Is Easier Than You Think

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known to have glowing skin — and her secret to achieving a photo-ready complexion isn’t what you would expect.

“I have been so blown away by the results of the Bareminerals loose powder foundation,” Huntington-Whiteley, 31, tells PEOPLE. “Not only does it give me really beautiful, natural looking coverage, but it also leaves my skin looking really radiant and luminous.”

But it did take some convincing for the model to believe a powder wouldn’t make her look “dry and cake-y.”

“It’s funny because when I was first recommended it by a makeup artist I was like, ‘I don’t think it will work well for my skin. How can a powder give me coverage?’ But I love it. I use it on my off-duty days and it just works,” Huntington-Whiteley says.

The star’s longtime love of this cult-favorite beauty product made it an easy decision for her to join Bareminerals as one of its new brand ambassadors for The Power of Good campaign.

“I always look to align myself with brands that share the same kind of beliefs and values, and Bareminerals is just that for me,” she says. “They value clean beauty and products filled with natural ingredients, and I’ve generally loved all the products for a long time now.”

Huntington-Whiteley, who launched her own beauty website roseinc.com earlier this year, is taking her love of beauty to next level by hosting her own Masterclass in partnership with Bareminerals along with her close friends and makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Nikki DeRoest on Oct. 26th in Hollywood (tickets are available now!).

“I’m really excited for the day. I’m going to be on stage with Katie and Nikki and we’re executing two of my favorite looks,” Huntington-Whiteley says. “It will be a fun day filled with beauty talk, lots of laughs and lots of tips, tricks and techniques.”

The model says fans can expect Hughes to teach the Masterclass attendees how to play with color, while DeRoest will show everyone how to embrace the “art of glowy, beautiful skin.”

Huntington-Whiteley adds, “The first time I worked with [DeRoest], I was blown away by how luminous my skin looked and how glamorous I felt. And working with Katie has made me much more open to playing with color.”

According to the star, launching her own beauty website and hosting her own makeup masterclass has been a long time coming. “I’ve spent 16 years kind of in the hair and makeup hot seat every single day that I’ve gone to work. And I’ve just learned so much from all these incredible artists that I’ve gotten to meet along the way,” Huntington-Whiteley says.

“I really just wanted to create a space online where people could come, they could be inspired, they could learn about beauty. It’s something that has been a build up through my whole career.”