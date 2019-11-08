Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reveals Her Secret to Supermodel Skin (Hint: She Has to Work Hard for It)

Whether Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is on the cover of a magazine, billboard or walking a red carpet, her skin always looks glowy and bright. But the supermodel, actress, and Rose Inc. founder, 32, says maintaining clear skin has always been a struggle and jokes that continuous breakouts are “the bain of my existence.”

“For me, skincare is where it all starts. But I want to be really clear: I do not have perfect skin,” Huntington-Whiteley tells PEOPLE, ahead of her beauty website Rose Inc.’s masterclass in partnership with the beauty brand Hourglass in New York City on Nov. 9. “It’s like research for me. I’m very invested in learning as much as I can about skincare.”

So, what’s Huntington-Whiteley’s No.1 skin-saving hack? Non-comedogenic products (she prefers the esthetician-backed luxury brand, iS CLINICAL).

“I have this list of ingredients that really, really inflame acne or congest the skin. It’s like my Bible,” the Transformers star (who shares 2-year-old son Jack with husband Jason Statham) explains. “No product comes close to my skin if it’s got comedogenic properties or ingredients in it.”

While testing new products from a wide variety of skincare brands is tempting — especially for a beauty junky like Huntington-Whiteley — she learned that simplifying her day-to-day routine cleared up her acne.

“I had flawless skin throughout my pregnancy so I sort of deviated away from using an [iS CLINICAL] product I had been using for years,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love to buy products and I’m lucky to get sent things, so I started playing around with all these products. I had beautiful, clear skin for nine to 10 months.”

“But after I had my son, I discovered that my acne was coming back,” she says. “I couldn’t figure out what was going on. So I went back and started to use iS CLINICAL exclusively again and not only saw my skin change within a matter of days, but it’s better than ever.”

And the Hourglass partner is just as loyal when it comes to makeup routine: “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t see Hourglass products in the kits of my makeup artists.”

She has a hard time singling out just one product, but Hourglass’ Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick is one of Huntington-Whiteley’s all-time favorites. She says the waterproof formula has buildable coverage, which makes for an easy day-to-night transition.

“It’s great for girls like myself who are on the go that need to be touching up several times throughout the day. It’s super blendable and easy to use,” she tells PEOPLE. “You can wear it on your days off or for an evening event.”

So as a big proponent of the brand, the supermodel says Rose Inc.’s Nov. 9 masterclass was an organic collaboration.

The $250 class located at Milk Studios in N.Y.C.’s Chelsea neighborhood offers a “day of beauty” with Huntington-Whiteley, as well as Hourglass founder and CEO Carisa Janes, Hourglass global director of education, artistry and events Marc Reagan and celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser.

Aside from two live, on-stage makeup tutorials, the 5-hour beauty event features experiential booths from some of the model’s favorite brands like True Botanicals and Welleco and foundation color matching courtesy of Hourglass.

“There’ll be opportunities to make new friends and bring your friends, bring your family. It should just be a really great afternoon for beauty lovers,” Huntington-Whiteley says. “I’m looking forward to meeting everybody, and I think the audience will leave with some really great takeaways.”