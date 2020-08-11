Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches Beauty Series Feat. Kylie Jenner, Glossier's Emily Weiss and More

“The beauty industry has had such a shift over the last few years. And in many cases, the disruptors are women," the supermodel says of her six-episode series About Face. "I just really wanted the opportunity to sit with all of these people and learn from them myself.”

When Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launched her digital destination for all things skin, makeup and hair called Rose Inc. in 2018, the supermodel learned that what happens behind the scenes of a beauty empire is just as interesting as the products consumers see on the shelves.

The untold stories of innovation, hard work and entrepreneurship across all sectors of the beauty industry inspired Huntington-Whiteley, 33, to develop and executive produce a six-episode series in partnership with Quibi called About Face.

In each episode, the Hourglass brand ambassador, supermodel and mom conducts in-depth interviews with beauty moguls (including Kylie Jenner, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin) to learn how they built authentic, independent brands that completely disrupted the once corporate landscape of the beauty industry.

“I'm always fascinated by entrepreneurship. That's something that's inherent in who I am, and I love to tell stories as well. I love to sit and talk to people about their own journeys,” Huntington-Whiteley tells PEOPLE of the show, which also features Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, celebrity makeup artist Sir John and Korean mega-influencer Pony.

The longtime beauty fanatic says About Face was a “passion project” for her, but also something she thinks her fans and followers will want to see because it goes way beyond product info, packaging, application methods and other beauty content that consumers are used to seeing online.

Instead, Huntington-Whiteley tried to "find the heart of every story" and highlight “personal anecdotes, personal struggles and personal accomplishments” that come with building a lucrative beauty empire.

“There’s so much grit and grind when you're really working from something from the ground up. I just felt like these stories were really, really compelling," the supermodel says of the diverse group featured in About Face. "All of the individuals I interviewed had a different approach to their work but each had a similar through thread, which is, as Huda Kattan told me, ‘You've got to work your a-- off!'”

As an entrepreneur herself, Huntington-Whiteley says she adheres to the notion that you should "always take a meeting because there's always something to learn." And it proved true while filming About Face — the supermodel walked away from every interview with valuable information about how to engage with consumers and plenty of inspiration for her brand.

Huntington-Whiteley says she and her Rose Inc. team have been letting their creative juices flow while cooped up inside amid the coronavirus, working hard on upcoming projects, "despite the fact that we're not in a room together."

"I think the shift, particularly with the pandemic, the way that consumers are approaching beauty has shifted so dramatically," she shares. "There's been a lot of learning out of what's happening in the world right now and it's been really great to work through that, and bring it into all of the work that we're doing."