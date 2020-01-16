Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Hourglass Cosmetics' First Brand Ambassador: See Her Debut Lipstick!

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has always been obsessed with beauty, but fans really got an inside glimpse at her hair, makeup and skin routines when she launched her own digital beauty destination, Rose Inc., in 2018. As she grew her business, Huntington-Whiteley, 32, also developed even closer relationships with brands she loves, which led to her latest gig: the first-ever brand ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics.

“It’s a huge honor, because I’ve been an Hourglass fan for about seven or eight years now,” the star tells PEOPLE at the launch celebration for Hourglass' newly-launched concealer in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Huntington-Whiteley began naturally speaking about her love of Hourglass’ products in her beauty tutorials and on Rose Inc. (she’s told PEOPLE about her obsession with Hourglass’ Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick before!), so the partnership was a dream-come-true for the model.

“It’s always so special when you can align with a brand that speaks to you, what you’re talking about is authentic and there’s real integrity there,” she says.

Adds CEO and founder Carisa Janes, “She’s such the embodiment of Hourglass. We thought to have our first brand ambassador to be somebody like Rosie, just seemed like the perfect fit. She’s timeless, she’s accessible, she’s a modern woman.”

Below, Huntington-Whiteley opens up about working with Hourglass, designing a lipstick shade with the brand and more.

PEOPLE: How did you first discover Hourglass?

Huntington-Whiteley: “My makeup artist used their products on me and I fell in love with them and I started buying them. I started to talk about the products in my beauty tutorials, and Hourglass reached out and last year we did small projects together. It’s just been this really natural evolution, becoming the face of the brand. I think Carisa Janes, the founder, is just truly one of the smartest, chicest businesswomen that I know, and I look up to her so much. She’s become a mentor of mine, and it’s a huge honor. It’s really exciting.”

What do you love about the products?

RHW: “First and foremost, they perform. The formulations are so luxurious. It’s really about enhancing your natural beauty, I think when it comes to the products. It’s not about some kind of out-there, crazy make up look. It’s just about looking the best that you can look. I find all the products really easy to use.”

You actually worked with Hourglass to create your own lipstick shade, named You Make Me. What was that process like?

RHW: “I was actually quite surprised I ended up choosing this color, because it’s not a color I would typically lean towards immediately. I had a whole selection to choose from, and I tried them all on for a few days and I wore them throughout my day. I put this one on, and I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, this great.’ It’s a really interesting, unique terracotta nude shade. I thought it was a really great color for kind of everyday, but also to take you out into the evening. I got a lot of compliments on it, so it was kind of a no-brainer to me. I thought it was a unique shade and one that should work for everyone.”

What are your other must-haves from the brand?

RHW: “I think if I had to recommend somebody to a product that hasn’t tried the brand before, I would recommend the Ambient Light Powder Palette. You can custom build the palette if you go into one of the stores in New York or in Los Angeles, but if you order it online, it comes with three beautiful powder colors. I like to think of it as a finishing powder, but it leaves your face with almost this candlelit sort of glow. And for somebody who doesn’t like to wear a lot of makeup or somebody who likes to wear a lot, it’s very versatile. I use mine every single day.”

What first sparked your love of beauty?

RHW: “Makeup and beauty has been a passion of mine for as long as I could remember. Watching my mom put on her makeup was something that I just cherished and loved. I would creep into her bedroom and sit on the edge of her bed and watch her transform from my mother into a woman who was going to work, or a woman who was going out in the evening to see friends. It was the confidence that it gave her that really kind of attracted me to it.”

— with reporting by Abby Stern