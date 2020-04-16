Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is the Most Recent Celeb to Use This Jackie Kennedy-Loved Skincare Brand

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

As a supermodel, the first-ever ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics, founder of her own beauty brand, and mom, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a woman who inspires others to do it all — and to do so stylishly. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she has one of the most gorgeous complexions in Hollywood, and luckily for us, she recently divulged one of the go-to products she uses to achieve her glow.

Like many of us who are staying home and social distancing, Huntington-Whiteley revealed on her Rose Inc. website that she’s been going “makeup-free and continuing to be diligent with [a] skin routine and body care every day,” which includes letting her hair air-dry and doing a face mask when she can — and she specifically called out the Pore Cleansing Clay Mask from Erno Laszlo. But what’s even better than getting in on RHW’s quarantine skincare secret is that you can shop her go-to cleansing mask at Nordstrom for just $48!

If you’re already a fan of Erno Laszlo, then you know it only makes sense that her product of choice is the Pore Cleansing Mask. This two-in-one face mask is not only free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates, but it’s made from pink and white clays that deeply cleanse your skin by drawing out dirt and oil while simultaneously moisturizing and hydrating. Basically, it’s everything you could want from a face wash and a face mask combined into one easy and clean product.

Aside from being the maker of RHW’s current go-to mask, Erno Laszlo is a skincare brand that has been around for over 90 years. It was loved by Hollywood’s old-time A-Listers like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Greta Garbo, and even Jackie Kennedy, so it’s no wonder why it’s still a beauty favorite today. Nowadays, stars such as Kim Kardashian-West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sophia Bush rave about the brand’s classic products, including the Sea Deep Mud Cleansing Bar and the Firmarine Moisturizer.

If you’re looking to get in on this celeb-loved beauty brand, simplify your skincare routine, and achieve a supermodel-level glow, the Pore Cleansing Clay Mask from Erno Laszlo is for you.

