Rose Leslie Gave Husband Kit Harington an 'Awful' Quarantine Haircut: 'It Was Rather Hilarious'

Rose Leslie is the latest celeb to admit she gave her partner a bad haircut during quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a new interview with the New York Post, the actress, 33, revealed that her husband and Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington, also 33, entrusted her with a pair of clippers during lockdown — and what was supposed to be a trim quickly went south.

“I was on FaceTime to a friend at the time. He was like, ‘Can you do the back, because I can’t see it with the mirror?’ And I was so engrossed with my girlfriend, we were having such a lovely time, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah, fine, whatever'," Leslie recalled.

The right-handed actress said she was holding her cell phone in her right hand. "I took the shears in my left hand," she continued." And … I dug too deep. I dug too deep! It was rather hilarious, but also awful. Fortunately, he looks great with a semi-shaved head, so it was fine."

Leslie and Harington famously portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones and first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.