Rosalía Strips Down in Her First Fashion Campaign with SKIMS: 'They Make Me Feel Very Sexy'

Rosalía is already dominating the music world — and now the Grammy winner has her sights set on the fashion industry.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS announced its latest global campaign starring the Spanish singer-songwriter.

Photographed by Donna Trope, Rosalía, 28, models SKIMS' best-selling Cotton Collection including sleek briefs and bralettes in black and white hues. For one of the looks, the singer even sported a biker short-bralette ensemble paired with oversize sunglasses, giving off a very Kardashian-inspired aesthetic.

Skims Partners with Rosalia for Latest Cotton Collection ; credit: Donna Trope Credit: Donna Trope

"I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time," Rosalía said of the brand in a press release. "I'm so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."

While the collaboration marks Rosalía's first fashion spot, it also introduced SKIMS first bi-lingual campaign.

To celebrate the singer's multi-cultural phenomenon, all of the campaign content will be released in Spanish and English. "Inspired by [her] international influence that transcends music and continues to grow in the fashion industry, this campaign aligns with popular culture and highlights the most relevant global female artist of this moment," the brand stated in a press release.

"Rosalía's willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world," added SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 41. "I'm especially excited that she's wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they're classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in."

The campaign follows the artist's musical success which includes the release of her 2022 album Motomami and the announcement of her first world tour.

In March, she opened up about the inspiration behind the album in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "I feel like I haven't done that in the other albums. Also, they were much more serious if that makes sense," Rosalía revealed "And I think that in this one, I was like, 'I really want to find a way to allow my sense of humor to be present'."

She also shared how the tracklist, which includes a collaboration with The Weeknd and her hit single "Chicken Teriyaki," which she said drew from personal experience and spoke to her inner child. "I used to be a lot like that when I was a kid and I was like, 'Why did I forget that I'm very playful?' So it's like this has to be part of an album if I'm making an album right now and that's how I'm feeling," she said.