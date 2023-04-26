Rosalía Rocks a Glittery Vampire Grill in Spooky New Instagram – See the Daring Look!

The pop star is showing her fangs

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 26, 2023 06:04 PM
Rosalia rocks fashionable vampire fangs and fit - see the look! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrgtHD-PUG4/?igshid=ZjE2NGZiNDQ%3D

Rosalía is out for blood.

On Wednesday, the Spanish pop star, 30, showed off a spooky, vampire-esque fashion moment months before the costumes come out for Halloween.

In the eight-part Instagram post, Rosalía started off with a photo of herself against an all-wood backdrop with a candle placed to her side; she wore Adidas track pants, a red velour corset top, long red nails, simple hoop earrings, and star of the show, her ruby-red sparkling vampire grill that she showcased with a wide grin.

After the first flick, she offered a look at the back of her 'fit, letting her 25 million followers see her braided hair, before adding an up-close look at the grill, with her pointy canines glossed over in glittery red against her matching bright red lipstick.

Rosalía followed the up-close-and-personal pic with a zoomed-out one in which she gave a model pout, before showing off her Rick Owens heels and Heaven by Marc Jacobs bag and then adding a snap in a completely different 'fit, in a boho-decorated studio. In that pic, she donned a black pleated skirt over flared black pants, paired with a mesh shirt layered over a tank top.

She finished her photo dump with a pic featuring her fiancé, Raul Alejandro, enjoying a slice of pizza, then ended it with one last blurry photo of her red corset top.

She captioned the photo, "Donde es k la noche ta pesá!?'?????" which roughly translates to "Where is it that the night weighs heavily!?'?????"

rosalia/instagram

Fans in the comment section adored her daring display of fashion, commenting, "Love your uniqueness 👏😍," "Vamp glam !," and "Rosalía in her vampire era."

The pop star is, in fact, in her vampire era — even prior to this post — as she and her fiancé released a collection of singles called RR, in which one of the tracks is named after the creature of the night, "VAMPIROS." The piece is a love song about their immortal love.

