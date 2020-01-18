This Midi Dress Gets Shoppers ‘Compliments All Night’ — and It’s Only $35 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Midi dresses are undeniably having a fashion moment — and Kate Middleton’s most recent look is a testament to that. The midi dress is a style that transcends time because it’s easy to wear for every occasion, making it a must-have wardrobe staple. As of late, Amazon is a mecca of high-quality, affordable clothing, and in turn has become one of our favorite places to shop for dresses. One that recently found its way into our shopping carts is this classic Romwe ruffle hem polka dot dress.

Its unique layered ruffle hem is instantly attention-grabbing, which is presumably why a handful of shoppers said they’ve received so many compliments on the dress; one even said she received “too many compliments” (hey, if you ask us, the more the merrier!). Designed with a flattering A-line silhouette, high neckline, layered ruffles, and lantern sleeves, this dress exudes elegance. But the one detail that really makes it a stunner is the vintage-inspired polka dot pattern that gives the modern style a chic retro flare. It comes in nine colors, and depending on which one you choose, the Romwe dress won’t cost you more than $35.

Buy It! Romwe Women’s Elegant Vintage Polka Dot Lantern Long Sleeve Belt Layered Ruffle Hem Midi Dress, $26.99–$34.99; amazon.com

That’s a steal in our books, especially given the fact that you could wear it for practically any occasion. Pair it with classic pumps for the office or sneakers for a more casual weekend look. Some shoppers say they’re accessorizing the dress with designer pieces, like a Gucci belt and sunglasses, to make it look even more extravagant. “Beautiful dress! I got a lot of compliments all night!!! With the right accessories it looks more expensive,” said one.

The dress’ polka dot fabric is soft and breathable, however, shoppers say it’s not super stretchy, so if you’re debating sizes, many recommend going up. “The [dress] is gorgeous! I got a million compliments,” another reviewer wrote. “I did order up. I’m normally a size large but went up one and it fit perfectly.” Another shopper expressed their love for the style and said, “I’m going to definitely get more colors. [The] material is not too thin and not too thick. Just right.”

If you’ve been eyeing the dress trend that’s taking over closets everywhere (royal wardrobes included), this Romwe dress is the perfect place to start. With such a low price tag, you could even add two to your cart!

