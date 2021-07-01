Amazon Shoppers Say This $36 Cocktail Dress Fits Like It's Custom-Made
If your summer calendar is filled with events, you need some fabulous outfits for them. Tennis skirts and bike shorts are popular everyday options, but after a year of living in sweats, you might be itching for something a bit more upscale — but still just as comfortable. For casual date nights and grand gatherings alike, one cocktail party dress on Amazon could be the perfect option.
The 18 stylish colors and flattering fit of the Romwe Stretchy Cocktail Party Dress has made it a fashionable favorite among Amazon shoppers. Its round neck, fluttery sleeves, and zipper back has at least one customer calling it a "head-turner" and one of the best purchases they've ever made. "The style, the material, the design, and the way this hugs my figure is to die for," they added.
Buy It! Romwe Cocktail Party Dress, $29.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Another reviewer reported feeling like a "knockout" in the look. "So romantic and flouncy with a very feminine cut," they wrote. "This dress fits like it was custom-made for me... Perfect date night dress for a great price."
The fit even made one shopper feel a little emotional. "I was so pleased with this dress that I almost cried!" they exclaimed. "I bought it on a whim for Christmas Eve, because unfortunately, I've gained weight lately and none of my dressier clothes fit. This dress feels like it was made for me! It's form fitting without being too clingy."
If your current summer agenda doesn't call for a special-occasion look, one reviewer suggested wearing the dress to the office, as "the zipper on the back makes it look more classy and professional." Another even sported the sparkly black style to work, confirming that the glitter wasn't overpowering and didn't rub off while wearing: "[Glitter] really makes it pop and adds that stunning party look, but it's still casual enough to even be worn to the office… I find this to be my new go-to when I'm in a rush for an event."
Try the style for yourself — purchase the cocktail dress on Amazon.
