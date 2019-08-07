Millions of People Are Obsessed with This Instagram-Loved Clothing Brand — and You Can Shop It on Amazon

Image zoom ROMWE Fashion

While your Instagram feed may be full of dresses and jumpsuits from Everlane and Reformation, there’s another trendy fashion brand making waves on social media: Romwe.

The name probably sounds familiar, and that’s because the brand has a crazy following — 1.7 million people follow the clothing line on Instagram, and over 5 million follow it on Facebook. Romwe is best known for making cute and chic clothing at an affordable price. Often compared to Forever 21, tons of its dresses, tops, bottoms, sleepwear, and more are under $30, and you’ll rarely find anything over that price point. Although Romwe has its own website, it’s also available on Amazon, which means you can shop an outfit and get it to your door in just two days if you’re a Prime member.

Romwe’s clothes have hundreds to thousands of reviews on Amazon from shoppers who love how comfy, cute, and affordable they are. Some of its best-sellers, like the Summer Spaghetti Strap Dress and Tie-Dye T-Shirt Swing Dress have over 1,600 raving five-star reviews combined, saying they’re flowy, lightweight, and perfect for vacations. Plus, alongside its more casual dresses, Romwe also has outfits that work for more formal events and dinners, like this pretty Sweet Scallop Pleated Dress and this Ruffle Trim Wide-Leg Jumpsuit that both come in black, navy, and burgundy.

“GUYS, just buy it. Seriously. I bought it for a bridesmaids dress for a wedding in a few months, but I loved it so much I wore it out the day I got it. Very well made. I’m 5’8”, size 16 in jeans, typically an L or XL in dresses and tops,” one shopper wrote about the scalloped dress. “I’ve got a blue one in my cart right now. Absolutely worth the purchase and so much better in person. Every time a friend comes over I have them try it on, and it’s literally the sisterhood of the traveling dress.”

You can find pretty much everything you need from Romwe — including everyday essentials like t-shirts, leggings, and loungewear. Shop Romwe’s entire Amazon storefront here, and check out some of our favorite dresses below.

