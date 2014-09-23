Romeo Beckham Looks Beyond Adorable in New Burberry Campaign (PHOTO)

Prepare for cuteness overload! The 12-year-old model teams up with Burberry again

By Brittany Talarico
Updated December 01, 2020 07:56 PM
Advertisement

Romeo Beckham’s first campaign for Burberry was a huge success, so it’s no surprise he’s gearing up for another one! The 12-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham stars in the label’s 2014 “Festive” ads and a first look has just been released. Brace yourself for cuteness overload.


Courtesy Burberry

Romeo wears a classic plaid Burberry scarf and what looks like a trench in the sneak peek photo (above) for his new gig. (Plus, his messy bowl cut and dimples skyrocket the overall cute factor.) “Romeo Beckham, behind the scenes at the #Burberry Festive campaign. Coming November 2014,” the caption reads. And we wonder if any of his other famous family members will join him in the photos.

RELATED PHOTOS: Get the latest on celebrity ad campaigns

Romeo’s big brother Brooklyn, 15, made his modeling debut earlier this year on the cover of the Spring/Summer 2014 issue of Man About Town. It’s probably only a matter of time before Cruz, 9, and Harper, 3, join in. (Seriously, the Beckhams are tied with the Jolie-Pitts for best-looking family on the planet.)

David Beckham shared in an interview last year that he’s trying to dissuade his boys from jumping on the tattoo bandwagon, for now.

“[The boys] have already said they’re having tattoos done. And I said, ‘Well, be different, don’t have any tattoos,'” Beckham, 38, shared. “They said, ‘No, we’re going to have one. We’re going to have ‘Mum and Dad,’ so I can’t really say no to that.”

What do you think of Romeo’s new ad? Do you hope all the Beckham kids model? Share your thoughts below.

–Brittany Talarico

[article_newsletter]

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com