Romeo Beckham’s first campaign for Burberry was a huge success, so it’s no surprise he’s gearing up for another one! The 12-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham stars in the label’s 2014 “Festive” ads and a first look has just been released. Brace yourself for cuteness overload.

Romeo wears a classic plaid Burberry scarf and what looks like a trench in the sneak peek photo (above) for his new gig. (Plus, his messy bowl cut and dimples skyrocket the overall cute factor.) “Romeo Beckham, behind the scenes at the #Burberry Festive campaign. Coming November 2014,” the caption reads. And we wonder if any of his other famous family members will join him in the photos.

Romeo’s big brother Brooklyn, 15, made his modeling debut earlier this year on the cover of the Spring/Summer 2014 issue of Man About Town. It’s probably only a matter of time before Cruz, 9, and Harper, 3, join in. (Seriously, the Beckhams are tied with the Jolie-Pitts for best-looking family on the planet.)

David Beckham shared in an interview last year that he’s trying to dissuade his boys from jumping on the tattoo bandwagon, for now.

“[The boys] have already said they’re having tattoos done. And I said, ‘Well, be different, don’t have any tattoos,'” Beckham, 38, shared. “They said, ‘No, we’re going to have one. We’re going to have ‘Mum and Dad,’ so I can’t really say no to that.”

–Brittany Talarico