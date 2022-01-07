Romeo Beckham Debuts New Neck Tattoo Inspired by His Father David Beckham's Ink

The model shared an image of the winged cross tattoo on his Instagram story on Thursday

Like father, like son! Romeo Beckham showed off his new tattoo featuring a cross and angel wings that is just like his father David Beckham's own body art.

The model, 19, debuted two new tattoos on his Instagram story on Thursday. He posted one picture of his neck and another of his hand featuring a bird with the phrase, "Lead with love" below it.

Romeo shouted out celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo for inking him once again, writing "@_DR_WOO_ MASTERPIECE ONCE AGAIN."

His father has more than 60 tattoos, one of which is Romeo's name which is located just under the soccer star's crucifix, according to Men's Health.

david Beckham Credit: Ira L. Black/Getty

This is not the first time that the father-son duo has taken style inspiration from each other.

Last year, Romeo posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his father relaxing on a couch while sporting matching bleached hair.

He captioned the image with a simple black heart emoji while his mom also posted the image, writing, "Family time 💕 @davidbeckham @romeobeckham x."

The former soccer star — who famously sported bleached blonde hair in the late 1990s — teased Romeo about his choice of hairstyle in July.

In July, he posted an Instagram photo with Romeo and his brother Cruz, and wrote in the caption, "Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's 🤣 by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it 🤔 #DadDidItFirst 😂 @joshwoodcolour 🔥 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🔥"

Romeo, david Beckham Credit: Eddie Keogh/getty

Romeo has since ditched the blonde hairdo and gone back to his roots with a brown buzz cut.