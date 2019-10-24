Romeo Beckham Wants to Know 'Who Wore It Best' Between Himself and Dad David Beckham

David Beckham‘s got a style contender in his son Romeo James!

The former soccer pro’s second-oldest child with wife Victoria Beckham had some fun on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, posting a side-by-side featuring a current photo of himself sporting a braided hairstyle next to a throwback image of his dad wearing a cornrow-style look.

“Who wore it better,” read the text on the Instagram Story, followed by a poll that gave 17-year-old Romeo’s followers a choice between “DAD” or “ME.” He topped off the post with a crying-laughing version of his iOS Memoji avatar.

As of 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Romeo was beating David, 44, by a large margin: 70 percent versus 30 percent in favor of the younger Beckham.

David previously opened up about his throwback hairstyle in a 2015 interview following his PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title, when he admitted to having “regret” over the 2003 look “for many reasons.”

“I couldn’t have picked a worse time to actually have the cornrows,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I met Nelson Mandela, which was a huge honor, so we were in South Africa. And for some unknown reason, I decided to have cornrows.”

“It hurt like hell [to get done], and heading the ball also hurt like hell,” David added. “So definitely regret that one.”

The soccer legend later told British GQ in January 2018 that the braided hairstyle was the least favorite of his many hair looks, sharing that he got it done in the south of France and “thought it was a good idea” initially due to the warm weather.

Speaking of warm weather, David and Victoria, 45, jetted down to Miami this past summer with all four of their children including Romeo plus sister Harper Seven, 8, and brothers Cruz David, 14, and Brooklyn Joseph, 20.

The family’s June vacation to the Sunshine State included boat rides and trips into the Everglades as David continues building his Miami-based soccer club.

“Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf so many more to come,” he captioned a family photo.

David, the former captain of England’s national team, is the director of soccer operations for the up-and-coming Inter Miami football club, which is eyeing a $966 million stadium and plans to begin playing in Major League Soccer during the upcoming 2020 season, according to The Guardian.