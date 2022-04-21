Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign

Rodarte always bring the romance.

The female-fronted, powerhouse fashion brand is known for dressing the brightest stars in Hollywood and beyond is back with another gorgeous campaign moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

"When we do a project like this, it combines the two different aspects of who we are creatively," Kate told Vogue on the inspiration behind the star-studded cast. "Obviously we're designers, but who we cast in the collection also reflects who we are as directors."

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

The collection pulls from the traditional ballet uniform (as shown with the extravagant tulle and satin footwear wrapped with ribbon), ballroom silhouettes (like the tiered gowns, floral headpieces, and cascading sleeves) and modern-day trends (noted with the webbed knitwear, satin chokers and lace detailing).

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

The stars-turned-ballerinas showed the love and gratitude for the house on Instagram where they shared heartwarming messages.

Condor, 24, posted her look, a heather gray tutu paired with a teal feather capelet, writing "✨@rodarte FW2022✨ thank you @kateandlauramulleavy for bringing me back to a past life 🩰, your collection is exquisite 💐".

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Reinhart, 25, showed appreciation for her baby pink gown captioning her post "@rodarte 4ever ❤️" while Moore, 38, (whose dress resembled her Tangled character's gown) wrote "I've loved Kate and Laura's work forever (hello- they made my wedding dress) so getting to collaborate in this capacity was a dream. 🌸 🌸". And Sydney, 15, captioned her post, which showcased her chic sequined slip dress, "Pretty in pink!".

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

"It was amazing to see how everyone took the inspiration that we had and not only made it their own but took it further," Kate, 43, told Vogue on how each star channeled their inner ballerina to perfect the shoot. The designers revealed that the cast was hard at work mastering their best ballerina poses from their toe points to their extensions.

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Among the list of stars, the Rodarte siblings casted Zola star Taylour Paige, 31, as one of the firsts to feature in the look book thanks to the actress' background in ballet. From there, the two looked to anyone who's inspired them recently.

"So many of the people that we worked with are multitalented," Kate told Vogue. "Someone like Natasha Lyonne, who wrote her own TV show and works as an actor, director, writer, and producer."

Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 Credit: Daria Kobayashi Ritch

For Laura, 41, it was The Linda Lindas. "We're such huge fans," she said. "The energy that they have is infectious. You can't help but want to continue to watch them," she said of emerging girl group that translates teenage empowerment into punk tunes.

While the Mulleavy sisters have been designing for Rodarte since 2005, they've also been busy dipping their creative hands in the film industry. In 2017 they made their directorial debut with their film Woodshock starring actress and Rodarte friend Kirsten Dunst.

"Working with [Kirsten] and seeing this amazing spirit that she has — it's really powerful," Laura told PEOPLE on working with the Golden Globes nominee. "It kind of can drive anything. So, you're really counting on us behind the camera to give guidance to people but I really think Kirsten, her liveliness and her kind of care about people and the entire crew really let people feel like they needed to believe in the project so in the own sense she's like an incredible leader."

look-6.jpg Rodarte

Dunst has posed for multiple Rodarte campaigns as well. For the house's Fall 2018 magical fairytale look book she confirmed her pregnancy with then-fiancé Jesse Plemons, posing in a salmon dress detailed with white lace while gracefully holding her bump.

On a personal note, Dunst also called the Rodarte duo to design her bridal gown for her 2017 wedding ceremony.