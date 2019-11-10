Amazon Shoppers Are So Obsessed With This Under-$40 Sweater Dress, They’re Calling it a 'Must-Have' Wardrobe Staple

Image zoom

Autumn is officially in full swing, and with cooler temps upon us, now is the time to get your fall wardrobe in order. Along with over-the-knee boots, flattering jeans, and cozy jackets, a comfortable sweater dress is a timeless fall favorite that should be a staple in every closet this season.

Thankfully, you don’t have to look far to find a great option. Amazon shoppers have designated the Rocorose Turtleneck Sweater Dress a “must-have” item of the season. It’s easy to see why customers are such big fans. Made from a super soft and stretchy material, the adorable turtleneck dress is designed to hug your curves in all the right places without feeling clingy or restrictive.

And did we mention how versatile it is? You can easily dress it up for work by pairing it with pumps and a tote bag or keep things casual on the weekend by styling the dress with comfy sneakers and a denim jacket. No matter how you decide to style it, the cute sweater dress will definitely keep you looking cool but feeling warm all season long.

Buy It! Rocorose Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $24.64 — $37.99; amazon.com

It’s no wonder the dress has racked up hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. “This dress is going to be my go-to dress this winter. I’m about to order a couple more. It fits PERFECTLY — gently hugging curves but not too tight. If falls just below my knees exactly where it should. The turtleneck fits and stands up perfectly,” raved one customer.

“Having a few mommy bumps, I was worried about getting this dress. It is AWESOME,” said another. “Thick and just stretchy enough to give definition, but not highlight flaws. After a whole day of wear, it keeps its shape. Good quality fabric and very comfortable. Getting ready to buy a few more for work travel, after-hours events, etc. LOVE IT!”

The cozy frock ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in 19 stylish colors and prints, so you’re sure to find an option (or two) that you’ll love. The best part? The top-rated sweater dress is totally affordable. You can score one for as little as $25 depending on which style and size you choose — and that price tag will definitely come in handy considering so many shoppers say you’ll want to buy more than one at a time.

