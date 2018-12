One of their most famous numbers, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” first appeared on stage in 1933 — and it has remained pretty much the same since. The pants are constructed so they don’t bend, the hat is about two-and-a-half feet tall and they stick red cloths onto their cheeks using Vaseline or double-stick tape for the number — they go through 30,000 cloths over the course of one season.