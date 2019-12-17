Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn Dixon Explains Her Untraditional Engagement Ring

Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon may be marrying Juan Dixon for a second time, but her new engagement ring is nothing like her first one.

The reality star opened up about her high school sweetheart‘s second marriage proposal on Instagram Monday, sharing a several photos of the sweet moment as well as a picture of the the massive she received from her high school sweetheart.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I,” she wrote in the caption. “We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”

Image zoom Robyn and Juan Dixon Robyn Dixon/Instagram

In the post, Robyn also explained why her engagement ring does not have a diamond center.

“An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring! I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol,” she explained. “I fell in love with the Pink Morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love – something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.”

According to the mom of two, her new ring was made by jeweler Nicole Rose Kopelman and features an emerald cut pink morganite center with a double diamond halo surrounding the rose-tinted rock.

Image zoom Robyn Dixon's engagement ring Robyn Dixon/Instagram

Robyn and Juan, 41, got engaged on Friday, during a holiday wrap party for season 5 of their Bravo reality show. While the couple did not confirm the engagement at the time, many party guests hinted at the good news — and even shared photos where Robyn’s ring was clearly visible.

“@robyndixon10 Holiday Party. Always a good time!!” wrote pal Erana Taylor, posting a photo in which a smiling Robyn can be seen with the pink sparkler on that finger.

“Great holiday party Robyn Dixon! Full of fun and surprises!” added Dr. Vicki Irvin, alongside a series of snaps from the bash, to which Robyn replied with a series of dancing emojis.

Robyn and Juan’s relationship has been documented extensively over the years.

Juan, a former professional NBA player, first proposed to Robyn in Oct. 2005 during a trip to Miami Beach, where he wrote out “RB – Will you marry me?” in the sand, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The duo went on to wed that following July and welcomed two sons. Although they divorced in 2012, Robyn and Juan continued to live together for the sake of their family.

Slowly, over the years, the pair rebuilt their bond and during the last season of the Bravo reality series, Robyn revealed their relationship had turned a corner and they were doing it “like bunny rabbits.”

During a June episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Baltimore native spoke out about her unusual relationship with Juan, telling host Andy Cohen that she wasn’t bothered by all of the questions people have about her dynamic.

“I appreciate their concern,” she said. “I take it as love.”