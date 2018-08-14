Boho Bride! See Robin Wright's Chic Wedding Gown at Her French Nuptials to Clement Giraudet

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet tied the knot over the weekend in a private French ceremony. And thanks to some eagle-eyed fans on social media, there are photos circulating of the actress’s super chic, bohemian-style gown.

In photos from the wedding posted by fan account RobinWrightNow, the House of Cards actress can be seen hugging Giraudet wearing a white three-quarter-sleeve lace gown, which she appears to have paired with black flip-flops. As for her glam, she stuck with a boho theme there too. The actress wore her blonde bob down and gently waved, with a black and orange headband wrapped around her forehead.

Her husband’s wedding day vibe was similar, as The Saint Laurent VIP relations manager wore a brown suede vest over a white shirt, which he paired with black pants, brown leather sandals and a dark brown western-style hat.

And their guests followed suit. A video that Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, shared of the event shows a crowd dressed in bohemian-chic outfits, complete with floral shirts, turban-style headbands and cool hats.

So judging by photos, it’s no surprise that the affair, which was held in La Roche-sur-le-Buis (an area of Provence in southeastern France), was “very intimate and low-key,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”