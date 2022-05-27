Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have a Rare Public Night Out Partying at The Viper Room

'Batman', Star, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seen arriving at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA. 25 May 2022

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse joined a British invasion of the Sunset Strip this week.

The couple stepped out Wednesday night at Los Angeles institution The Viper Room, where they were spotted getting a drink together while helping pal Georgia May Jagger celebrate the launch of her hair dye brand Bleach London's first U.S. campaign.

Waterhouse, 30, cut a chic look in head-to-toe black, sporting a pantsuit over a satin top with a pair of chunky heeled leather boots. Pattinson, 36, kept it casual in a navy blue windbreaker over a white t-shirt with grey jeans, matching Nikes and a brown trucker hat.

Jagger, 30, who co-founded Bleach London with celebrity colorist Alex Brownsell, sizzled in a cropped black leather halter top with crisscrossed straps over her bare midriff and a pair of high-waisted black pinstripe trousers with matching stilettos.

Also in attendance were Beck and Reggie Watts. The event featured performances from U.K. artist Jessica Winter and DJ Venus X to kick off the "I'm not a blonde, I'm a Bleach" campaign.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first romantically linked in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE they were "dating" after they were spotted putting on some PDA while out together in London.

The pair began living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he filmed his titular superhero role in The Batman. An insider told PEOPLE that their relationship appeared to be "on the fast track" at the time.

"They are very loved-up," the source said in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

Pattinson previously said that seeing Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman "kind of changed the entire thing" for him as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.