Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Fashion Show in Egypt

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are red carpet official!

The Batman actor, 36, and the Love, Rosie actress, 30, attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, over the weekend, where they walked arm-in-arm and exchanged loving glances with each other.

The couple posed for multiple photos on the carpet, with Waterhouse wearing a Mauve dress with sheer sleeves and frills, as well as pointed black strapped heels.

Pattinson, meanwhile, donned a silver jacket and pants with a cozy gray turtleneck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Pattinson and Waterhouse initially sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were indeed dating.

The couple has been relatively private and has only discussed their relationship a handful of times throughout the years.

When asked about his relationship by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

This year, Pattinson mentioned Waterhouse in his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, when he recalled a moment where she had teased him when their repairman turned out to be a DC Comics fan.

"He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson said.

"And I'm looking at her, like, 'Shut the f--- up! Why are you doing this to me?' " he continued. "She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

GETTY (2)

Pattinson also discussed the experience of watching The Batman next to Waterhouse in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "