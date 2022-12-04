Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Fashion Show in Egypt

The couple, who were first linked in 2018, have kept their relationship relatively private over the years

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 4, 2022 11:20 AM
GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are red carpet official!

The Batman actor, 36, and the Love, Rosie actress, 30, attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, over the weekend, where they walked arm-in-arm and exchanged loving glances with each other.

The couple posed for multiple photos on the carpet, with Waterhouse wearing a Mauve dress with sheer sleeves and frills, as well as pointed black strapped heels.

Pattinson, meanwhile, donned a silver jacket and pants with a cozy gray turtleneck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
tephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Pattinson and Waterhouse initially sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were indeed dating.

The couple has been relatively private and has only discussed their relationship a handful of times throughout the years.

When asked about his relationship by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

This year, Pattinson mentioned Waterhouse in his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, when he recalled a moment where she had teased him when their repairman turned out to be a DC Comics fan.

"He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson said.

"And I'm looking at her, like, 'Shut the f--- up! Why are you doing this to me?' " he continued. "She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
GETTY (2)

Pattinson also discussed the experience of watching The Batman next to Waterhouse in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "

Related Articles
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson Says His Batman Performance Made Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cry: 'She Held My Hand'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson Recalls Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Talking to 'Obsessive' DC Fan at His Home
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13642078aa) Simu Liu 'Violent Night' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Nov 2022
Simu Liu Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Allison Hsu in Festive Holiday Sweaters
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Stroll in New York City
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut Draped in Gucci Blanket
henry cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
'Batman', Star, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seen arriving at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA. 25 May 2022 Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have a Rare Public Night Out Partying at The Viper Room
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Poker Face' Premiere in Italy
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna (L) and US rapper A$AP Rocky (R) attend the premiere of Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Friendship Timeline
18th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA on December 14, 2019
Simu Liu Confesses He's 'Going Through a Breakup' After Being Linked to Jade Bender
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
Zoe Kravitz Robert Pattinson
Meow! Zoë Kravitz Dons Sultry Cat-Themed Oscar de la Renta Gown at 'The Batman' NYC Premiere
Simu Liu Makes Red Carpet Debut with Jade Bender at 2022 ESPY Awards
Simu Liu and Jade Bender Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2022 ESPY Awards