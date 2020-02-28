Robert Pattinson Says ‘Self-Care Is Important’ — and Reveals He Loves Sheet Masks!

Robert Pattinson knows the importance of skincare.

In a recent interview with British GQ, the actor revealed that he’s started to employ a self-care regimen after noticing “the difference” in his skin over the last few years.

“As I am getting older I’m definitely noticing things,” he told the magazine. “I used to not do anything at all, up until a few years ago, and I can definitely see the difference [in my face now], especially if I am traveling a lot.”

“It’s very American Psycho, but those sheet masks make a massive difference,” Pattinson, 33, added. “I’m fully committed and I even put an eye mask on over the top too.”

Encouraged the actor, “Try it!”

The busy star — whose next two projects are as Batman/Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and as the lead in Christopher Nolan‘s mysterious Tenet — added: “Self-care is important. I really appreciate coming home even though it’s only for a few days, just to give my skin and body a rest.”

During the interview, Pattinson — who now works with Dior Homme — also discussed his previous fashion regrets, including the outfit he wore to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005.

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket,” Pattinson said of the look. “I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

Earlier this month, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared the first glimpse of Pattinson in the iconic Batsuit. The actor is part of a star-studded cast that also includes Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019 his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

Although The Batman won’t be in theaters until 2021, Pattinson’s film Tenet — which also stars John David Washington, Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki — hits theaters this July.