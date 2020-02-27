Robert Pattinson is opening up about his style — and getting real about his favorite and least favorite looks.

The 33-year old actor spoke to British GQ about a number of topics including his work as the face of Dior Homme and his appreciation for self-care. However, on the topic of his fashion choices, the Twilight actor had one major regret: his Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiere outfit in 2005.

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket,” Pattinson said the sartorial choice. “I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

Image zoom Mu Kei/FilmMagic

These days, he’s often dressed by Dior and its creative director Kim Jones which he says is still a surreal experience. “I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin,” he told the outlet. “I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year – never would have imagined that!”

But even with an impressive area of high-fashion looks to chose from, there are still outfits that he says he can’t pull off. “I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky, he just has serious style,” Pattinson said. “We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!'”

While his teenage fashion choices are questionable, his current successes are not. Pattinson was recently declared “the most handsome man in the world” by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva. According to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Pattinson has a 92.15% ratio, making him more attractive than fellow actors Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt, according to De Silva.

https://www.instagram.com/drjuliandesilva/?utm_source=ig_embed

“The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques,” De Silva wrote on Instagram. “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Films Are a Trilogy: It’s Bruce Wayne in ‘Detective Mode,’ Says Director

However, Pattinson will soon be covering up a portion of his face for the much anticipated Batman prequel, The Batman. The actor was tapped to play the titular role opposite Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano as Catwoman and Riddler, respectively.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Studios

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in January of 2019, director Matt Reeves described the direction he hoped to take the film in as “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

Although The Batman won’t be in theaters until the summer of 2021, Pattinson’s newest film Tenet with director Christopher Nolan will be in theaters this July. Pattinson stars in the film alongside John David Washington, Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki.