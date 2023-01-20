Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos! 

Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior.

On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz.

The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks. He kept it cozy on top with a furry brown aviator-style jacket and a tan zip-up sweater.

The skirt look has been an evolving look favored by stars such as Brad Pitt, who posed in the trendy ensemble at a Bullet Train premiere this past summer.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Meanwhile, the Beckham boys showed out in dapper coordinating father-son suits.

The former soccer player, 47, donned a classic charcoal gray set, white shirt and boots. Cruz opted for heather gray trousers and a blazer. He rounded out his outfit with a silver tie worn backwards, sneakers and red-framed sunglasses.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ahead of the runway show, David shared an Instagram snapshot of the pair's snazzy outfits of the day. He sits in a chair with one hand crossed over the other while Cruz stands proudly behind him. Both pose in sunglasses for added flair.

"Dad & Son @cruzbeckham 🔥 missing u mum," he wrote, giving a loving shout out to his wife Victoria Beckham, who re-shared the post to her Instagram Story sending "kisses" and congratulations to Dior Men's artistic director, Kim Jones.

The three stars sat alongside Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne, Karlie Kloss and Christian Dior CEO, Delphine Arnault.

Pattinson and the Beckhams' Fashion Week appearance comes as no surprise considering their style backgrounds.

Before the new year, the Batman star attended Dior's Pre-Fall 2023 menswear presentation in Giza, Egypt, where he brought his girlfriend 31-year-old model Suki Waterhouse as his special date.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The two sat arm-in-arm in coordinating couple's looks – Waterhouse in a bohemian brown dress and Pattinson in a beige suit and brown turtleneck top.

The pair have been linked since 2018 and have kept their relationship private throughout the years, yet the show marked the couple's red carpet debut.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David and Cruz are also pros at such events since their household's matriarch is an eponymous fashion designer.

In September, the former Spice Girls pop star, 48, made an emotional PFW debut with her entire clan – including her husband and their three other children, daughter Harper, 11 and sons Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, who brought his wife Nicola Peltz – cheering her on from the front row.

The family of seven later posed backstage for an Instagram photo, which Victoria captioned: "I love you all so much x."