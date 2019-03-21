Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Battles with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo Over Their Facial Hair

Who wore it best? Robert Downey Jr. is dying to know

By
Kaitlyn Frey
March 21, 2019

Robert Downey Jr. wants to know who wore it best.

The Avengers actor, 53, set out to discover which male actor has the best ‘stache in Hollywood by asking fans whose facial hair reigns supreme on Twitter. Downey Jr. posted a split photo with the three top contenders (himself included, course): a throwback image of Mark Ruffalo, a pic of Downey Jr. circa 2008 and a photo of Chris Evans from one year ago.

“Ok this time it’s real—Who wore it best, @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo?,” Downey Jr. hilariously asked on Twitter.

Although Evans and Ruffalo didn’t jump in to defend their mustaches just yet, fans blew up on social media sharing pictures of which star they believe has the best facial hair, from Tom Hiddleston to Chris Hemsworth.

Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio, 59, joined in on the debate and added his own ‘stache into the mix of contenders.

“Now this is a mustache!” he wrote on Twitter alongside a selfie.

Evans opened up about how wearing his robust mustache made him nearly unidentifiable. “People don’t recognize me at all,” Evans said. “It’s like I’m invisible.”

Henry Cavill also made headlines when he emotionally bid farewell to his own beloved scruff in an Instagram video.

“Oh. Hello. Don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill. Sometimes superhero and former secret agent,” Cavill started out the video as he turned around to reveal his new look wearing only a fluffy white robe and towel wrapped around his head. “But now, completely clean shaven.”

“I know. It’s hard to recognize me without king stache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognizing myself,” he continued as he stared at his freshly shaved face in the mirror. “It’s hard for me to admit…this is not CGI. He’s really gone.”

