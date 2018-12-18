Rob Lowe Models with Look-Alike Sons for Wife's New Men's Jewelry Line

It’s all in the family! Rob Lowe and his sons are lending their genetically blessed good looks for the campaign of a brand-new jewelry line, designed by none other than Sheryl Lowe.

Rob’s wife of 27 years and mom to their two sons, Matthew, 25, and John Owen, 23, is expanding her namesake women’s jewelry line with her first-ever collection for men, Mr. Lowe. And who better to tap to star in the campaign than her inspiration — her famous family.

The collection of men's chains, bracelets, cuffs and rings ranges from $150-$1,950 and is available exclusively at Neiman Marcus.

“Sheryl has always made one-offs for me and eventually enough people started asking where they could buy them,” Rob tells PEOPLE in an exclusively interview.

And the new line already has an impressive following. “A lot of my friends are wearing Mr. Lowe. Gerard Butler, Bob Geldof, Robert Downey Jr., David Spade, Zac Efron, David Duchovny, some of my other friends also try to steal pieces off my wrist.”

While the men let Sheryl do her thing when it comes to the technical part, Rob says his sons certainly played a role in the creative process. “My sons are actually much more picky about design than I am,” Rob says. “They also have more guts to stand up to Sheryl about what they will and won’t wear. I am probably more of a push over but then again, it’s probably because I love Sheryl so much.”

He also reveals that his sons are brutally honest with him too. When asked if he gave his look-alike kids any modeling pointers, he said it was his sons who had a thing or two to say. “My sons were the ones giving tips to me at the photo shoot. Mostly, ‘Dad, suck in your stomach.'”

Out of all of the pieces, which incorporate global cultural influences and spiritual symbols, Rob can’t pick just one as his favorite.

“What I love about this collection is that it hits a fashion sweet spot for me. The pieces are masculine, they are substantial without trying too hard, you can wear them with jeans or a tux,” he explains. “Guys have fewer ways to express themselves through wardrobe and jewelry than women and it’s nice to see more and more men embracing jewelry like this.”

To check out the collection and pick up a few pieces for the men in your life this holiday, visit neimanmarcus.com or shop our favorite styles, below.

