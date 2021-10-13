The actor shared two photos on Instagram Tuesday: one from the set of 911: Lone Star taken this year, and one from 1985

Rob Lowe Looks Totally Ageless in New Photo Posted Alongside 36-Year-Old Throwback: 'Who Wore It Better?'

Rob Lowe is living proof that age is just a number.

The 57-year-old actor shared a pair of side-by-side photos on Instagram Tuesday, with one showing him on the set of his current show 911: Lone Star and the other showing him during filming of the 1985 movie Youngblood, which he starred in opposite Patrick Swayze.

In both photos, the West Wing star wore a sleeveless dark top and jeans as he gave the camera a smoldering look. The biggest difference between the two pictures is Lowe's 1980s hairstyle in the second snap.

"911: Lonestar [sic] 2021 vs Youngblood 1985 Who wore it better?" Lowe wrote in the caption.

It may be no surprise for fans that Lowe has maintained his physique over the years, as he has famously remained sober for more than three decades and is also a proponent of low-carb, high-protein diets.

The actor previously said he was in his 30s when he decided it was time to switch up his diet.

"Everyone comes to the point sooner or later where you realize you can't eat like you're in college anymore," the Parks and Recreation star told Insider in May. "I hadn't realized it was a thing, but it changed my life."

Lowe opted to give a low-carb lifestyle a try, and he's stuck with it for the last 20 years, focusing on lean meats and fish and tons of fruits and vegetables.

"This way of eating gives me way more energy during the day. I'm not tired after a meal, I'm more focused and it enables me to train harder. It also keeps my weight down even though I don't use it as a diet," he said.

Lowe previously told PEOPLE that his diet and exercise routine is vital to maintaining his career, now nearly 40 years since his breakout role in The Outsiders.