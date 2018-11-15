Amid Rob Kardashian‘s claim that he can no longer afford to pay ex Blac Chyna child support for their 2-year-old daughter Dream, the reality star has reportedly ran into some business trouble with his Arthur George sock line. As a result, he has sold half of the brand to his mom, Kris Jenner.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian’s ongoing custody battle with Chyna has impacted him financially. In the documents, Kardashian said, “When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company.”

He continued, “Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Kardashian added that his ordeal with Chyna has been so damaging, he is now $300,000 in debt and had to sell his home and move in with Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch also reportedly confirmed her son’s situation in the documents. “I helped Robert with his sock line business, Arthur George. I infused the business with capital, purchased goods, and set up distribution and fulfillment centers amongst other tasks. In exchange for the work I did and the money I put in, I acquired 50% interest in the business,” Jenner said.

As a result of his financial woes, Kardashian is attempting to make changes to his child support agreement with Chyna, which requires him to pay the star $20,000 a month.

In addition to modifying his monthly payments, he also claims that his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year has damaged his career and is keeping him from earning money.

According to another set of documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claims he stopped participating in Keeping Up with the Kardashians after his relationship with Chyna turned sour.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he said in the declaration, according to The Blast. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

He continued, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian claimed Chyna’s career only benefited from the media attention surrounding their relationship and that her net worth has risen. Based on financial records, Chyna is allegedly worth over $1.4 million. “She has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity,” he said in his declaration.

The two are reportedly scheduled to meet with a judge in December.

Despite his situation, Kardashian still threw a lavish fairy-themed birthday party to celebrate daughter Dream’s second birthday on Wednesday in L.A with his family.

Kardashian was joined by his sisters and Dream’s aunts Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who all documented the magical party on social media.

For the occasion, Dream was dressed in an adorable fairy-like light blue tulle dress. The 2-year-old, whose curly brown hair was pulled up into a bun, also had her poofy tutu-dress match the blue flower crown around her head.

The party also featured some special fairy guests, who made an appearance to the bash wearing their own fancy dresses.

“Happy birthday Dreamy girl,” Kourtney shared on her Instagram Story during the celebration.

Dream’s grandma also wished her a happy birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!” Jenner wrote alongside a precious photo of her granddaughter blowing bubbles in a sweet blue dress. “You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl. I LOVE YOU. May you always have bubbles!!”