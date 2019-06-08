Rob Kardashian Launches New Clothing Line Called Halfway Dead with the Help of Sister Kylie Jenner

Rob Kardashian is going from socks to streetwear.

On Friday, the reality star, 32, launched his clothing line dubbed Halfway Dead with a little help from his sister Kylie Jenner who modeled the new gear.

Jenner shared a photo of herself rocking her brother’s gear on her Instagram story. The photo was then reposted on Instagram ran by Rob’s team @robkardashianofficial.

Big sister Kim Kardashian did her bit by sharing a sneak peek at her brother’s new gear on her Instagram Stories.

On his own Twitter, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a video of his online store, featuring graphic tees, hoodies and pants.

Multiple items were already marked sold out just a few hours after the online store went live.

RELATED ARTICLE: Rob Kardashian Gets Flirty on Twitter with Dominican Singer Natti Natasha: ‘Oh Hi’

The new Kardashian fashion line is a collaboration with Nicky Diamonds (né Tershay), creator and designer of clothing brand Diamond Supply Co.

“Dropping a new brand soon I been working on the past few months with my bro @robkardashian and team. It’s 🔥🙏,” Diamonds tweeted ahead of the collab.

Image zoom

Image zoom Half-Way Dead

The fashion line will stick to selling online through its own site and items will be quite limited, Diamonds told WWD.

“‘Halfway Dead is the balance of all things: happy and sad, winning and losing, life and death.’ It’s your middle ground feeling, right? You’re not alive or dead,” Diamonds said about the brand’s name.

Aside from Halfway Dead, Rob also previously launched a sock line called Arthur George.