Riz Ahmed Makes Red Carpet Debut with Wife Fatima at 2021 Oscars and Sweetly Styles Her Hair

Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their first public appearance together a red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

For the big moment, the Sound of Metal actor made sure Mirza was looking her best as they arrived on the Oscars red carpet Sunday evening.

As they began posing for the cameras, Ahmed asked the photographers to pause so he could fix her hair.

"I'm the official groomer," he joked as he made sure her flowing locks were perfectly placed for the cameras.

The pair was all smiles as they posed for pictures — with Ahmed in an all-black Prada suit and Mirza in a flowing turquoise gown — looking lovingly at each other during the special moment.

Earlier this month, Ahmed revealed the "corny" way in which he proposed to Mirza, who is a novelist.

"We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question," Ahmed told Jimmy Kimmel while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "And she looked up and was like, 'You're joking.'"

"Maybe the way I proposed didn't help because she's a novelist, she's amazing with words," he continued.

"She loves a bit of Scrabble. So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out 'Will you marry me?'" Ahmed explained.

During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, Ahmed revealed he and Mirza had gotten married in a backyard wedding with "hardly anyone there."

"It was kind of interesting doing it with COVID and everything going on, obviously kept it super intimate and socially distant," he said.

The Emmy winner joked that a benefit to keeping the wedding small was that he didn't have "500 aunties around you pinching your cheeks."

"No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big. You always got these people crawling out of the woodworks who I think are probably imposters," he teased. "They just smell the kebabs on the street and just wander in."