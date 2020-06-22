Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Popular Maxi Dress Is So Roomy and Breathable, Shoppers Are Practically Living in It

Everybody loves a comfy summer dress, especially if it’s soft and breathable enough to lounge in — and that’s exactly why hundreds of Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the Riveria Sun Tie-Dye Maxi Dress.

The popular dress is a best-seller on the site thanks to customers who think it’s a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Made out of 100 percent rayon fabric, the brand says the maxi dress is highly absorbent, which makes it perfect to wear on a hot day or as a beach cover-up. It has a flowy fit, adjustable straps, and an open back. The dress is available in regular and plus sizes and comes in a handful of pretty tie-dye designs, as well as a few solid colors.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Riveria Sun Tie Dye Maxi Dress, $29.99; amazon.com

Customers say the dress feels so good when they put it on that they don’t want to take it off — so they often wear it as loungewear.

“I bought this to use as a beach/pool cover-up for vacation, but when I got it, I started wearing it around the house,” one shopper wrote. Another shopper chimed in with the same sentiment: “Because of how comfy this is, I may use [it] year-round around the house.” And another said she “lives in it” so much that she’s ordering it in other colors.

Even shoppers with a long list of dress requirements say the Riveria dress is everything they’re looking for: “In dresses, I love: space and comfort, material that moves with me, enhances my assets without having my assets in your face, feminine, not excessively see-through, and long maxi style. That said, this particular adjustable-strap dress fits all above points.”