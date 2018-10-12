Riverdale Star KJ Apa Wants to Wear Archie's Varsity Jacket IRL

Fossil

KJ Apa has become known for his role as Archie on the hit CW series Riverdale since the show’s premiere in 2016. But what his fans might not know is that the actor, 21, has a serious love for style, which is something he embraced for his new collaboration.

Apa teamed up with Fossil to design his own custom digital watch dial for the brand’s newest line of touchscreen smartwatches — the Q Explorist HR.

When creating his dial, Apa drew inspiration from his Samoan heritage and mimicked a pattern inspired by traditional Samoan art on his guitar, for a truly one-of-a-kind design. We caught up with the Fossil ambassador to talk all things fashion in honor of his debut design.

What’s your first memory of wearing a Fossil watch?

It was a 13th birthday present from my dad. He loves watches too. Fossil has a strong presence even in New Zealand, which is why I was excited to partner with the brand for this campaign.

Fossil

Why is this watch great for your fitness routine?

The more I learn about the body and physiology the more I appreciate having a heart rate tracking feature on my watch which the Fossil Q Explorist HR has. Working out to my favorite music is also a win and a great feature. Finding motivation for my fitness wherever I can is important to me.

Take us through your weekly workout routine.

My trainer gives me a new workout every few weeks. I also try to run and cycle whenever I can. I’m always mixing it up between weights, cardio and strength training.

Do you workout as a cast?

No I typically workout on my own.

What’s the most meaningful piece of clothing or jewelry in your collection?

For me meaning comes from having something that is unique. I have a couple of rings with the initials of important people in my life. These are very special to me. For Fossil, the watch face I designed based on a Samoan pattern is meaningful because it reminds me of home and of my family.

What’s one piece you always steal from Archie’s closet?

Definitely the Letterman jacket. We don’t have those in New Zealand and it’s still a novelty for me.

Diyah Pera/The CW

Which Riverdale character’s closet would you raid off-screen?

Hiram’s [played by Mark Consuelos] wardrobe would be fun.

How will we see Archie mature this season as he faces jail?

Being separated from everyone he loves and everything that is familiar to him is a huge learning curve. It’s a very fast way to individuate.