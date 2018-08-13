Riverdale Star KJ Apa on His 'Unique' Teen Choice Romper: 'I Wanted to Look Spiffy'

There was a lot of standout, expressive style on the hot pink carpet at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, but one of the most trend-setting fashion moments came from someone unexpected: Riverdale heartthrob KJ Apa.

The 21-year-old actor opted for “something comfy” when picking out his look for the event and landed on a salmon-colored, short-sleeve jumpsuit that looked just as chic as it did cozy – and also gave us flashbacks to the Romphim craze of 2017.

“I just liked the color, that’s what drew me to it,” Apa told PEOPLE on the TCA red carpet. “I knew that it was going to be really hot, so I wanted to wear something nice and comfy. I think it’s very unique, I feel good, and I wanted to look spiffy for this, but I knew that I was going to sweat in a suit.”

To complete the look, Apa teamed the onesie with box-fresh white sneakers (a move straight out of Queer Eye star Tan France’s style playbook) and his signature coif, which seemed match the pink hue of his outfit, a move Apa said was not on purpose.

“It just naturally matched itself together,” he said of his mane, which he dyes read for his role as Archie Andrews on the hit CW series.

Apa also opened up about his obsession with tattoos, explaining the meaning behind some of his favorites, including the bumble bee on his arm.

“My grandmom and my mom both have the same bee, and I got the wreath around it when I was actually waiting for another tattoo that is on my left shoulder,” he said of the arm tat, adding, “I’m addicted to them — I love tattoos, I love the art of them, and I love the experience of getting them.”

He shared that when he visits the tattoo shop he’s often in the zone and remains committed to getting the body art he’s selected, following a no regrets philosophy.

“I’m straight in there,” he said. “I don’t think about it, otherwise, when you think about it you might end up changing your mind.”

–with reporting by Reagan Alexander