Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Channel Powerpuff Girls for Halloween

The group celebrated with pregnant costar Vanessa Morgan, who threw a Halloween-themed baby shower on Saturday

Over the weekend, the actresses took advantage of their different hair colors by dressing up as The Powerpuff Girls for Halloween: Reinhart channeled Bubbles with blonde pigtails, Petsch channeled Blossom with a ponytail (and a big red bow, of course!) and Mendes channeled Buttercup with a blunt black bob.

The friends and costars wore coordinating skirt and crop top sets in the superpowered sisters' signature blue, pink and green color scheme, teamed with black tights and '90s platform heels. "You asked... we delivered. Powerpuff Girls 💙❤️💚" Reinhart captioned a group photo on Instagram.

Marisol Nichols (who plays Hermione Lodge on the hit CW series) commented, "You guys win!" While another Instagram user wrote, "YAY I WAS WAITING FOR THIS"

"I adore them, they are the super girls🌈" a third person added.

The group celebrated with costar Vanessa Morgan (who is pregnant with her first child — a boy) threw a Halloween-themed baby shower on Saturday.

Donning a skintight black ensemble with a white skeleton image printed across her body, the actress' look also featured blue butterflies floating around her stomach area — a clear nod to her soon-to-be-born baby boy. Morgan accessorized her look with a painted skeleton face and a long blonde wig.

She posted a selfie with Reinhart, Petsch and Mendes on her Instagram Story, showing off all four of their costumes.